'The birds can't wait': Student has watched decline of songbirds
'It seems like every year is an irregular year now'
UPEI student Brendan Kelly is just 22 years old, but even in his time of watching birds he has noticed changes.
Kelly has been looking out for songbirds much of his life, building more than 100 nest boxes and monitoring them. In his teens he was named a wetland hero by Ducks Unlimited and at 18 was awarded a Newfoundland Environmental Award.
"In a short period of time, my 22 years, I've seen changes," he said.
"It seems like every year is an irregular year now. There's a lot of different variation from year to year."
Timing is everything
Kelly has a particular interest in tree swallows.
The swallows, he said, are especially dependent on flying insects for food. Late and early frosts, or other unusual weather patterns, can change when flying insects emerge, and that timing is important for migrating birds.
"If they migrate here from Central America and they're hungry after a long flight and they depend on these insects and the insects are a week late from emerging, the birds can't wait a week," said Kelly.
"Or, if when the eggs hatch it's not the peak time for insects then the chicks may starve."
While people can't control insect populations, Kelly said putting out bird boxes can help, because swallows rely on natural cavities in trees for nesting. Where there are no natural cavities, a bird box will do.
Kelly will give a talk about his bird experiences at the Carriage House in Charlottetown Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
