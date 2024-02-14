Maren Morris and The Beaches added to Sommo Festival lineup

P.E.I.'s Sommo Festival has announced that Maren Morris and The Beaches will join its two-day music lineup in Cavendish this September.

Morris, an American singer-songwriter rooted in the country genre, will join the bill on Friday, Sept. 13, alongside Noah Kahan.

The Beaches, a rock band from Toronto, will play on Saturday, Sept. 14, on the same slate as Greta Van Fleet.

Morris won a Best Country Solo Performance Grammy in 2018 for her song My Church, and was nominated for three Grammys at the 2024 awards.

The Beaches has won two Juno awards, for Breakthrough Group of the Year in 2018 and for Rock Album of the Year in 2022.

Mumford & Sons headlined the 2023 Sommo Festival, which ran the weekend after the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (Ken Linton/CBC)

This marks the second year for the music and culinary festival, which ran on back-to-back weekends with the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in mid-July of 2023.

Once both events wrapped up, local residents and business owners had the chance to weigh in at a public meeting and discuss recommendations for the next festival season.

Organizers announced in December that the Sommo Festival would move to the September dates.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.