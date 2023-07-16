Sommo festival wraps up busy 2 weekends of revelry in Cavendish

The first two-day culinary and music festival on P.E.I. is now over.

It was the first year for Sommo and the second festival on back-to-back weekends that drew tens of thousands of people to Cavendish, a popular tourist area on P.E.I.'s north shore.

The resort municipality had hosted the annual Cavendish Beach Music Festival from July 6-8.

On Sunday, the stages were taken down and the grounds cleaned.

Kiwi Jr. performs Saturday night. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Sommo festival manager Taylor Jack said people won't be able to recognize that world-class festivals took place there after a few days.

"I'm going to give this festival huge props," Jack said.

"The guests who attended actually helped pick up around each other, so it actually made things a lot easier. I would say for sure there's always going to be trash on the ground, but the team here and the people coming were fantastic and helping each other pick up around them, so it made our overnight team job a little bit easier."

Staff have collected items that were left behind, mostly wallets, keys and phones. Jack said the items will be available for owners to pick up at their head office in Charlottetown.

Here are some photos from the weekend event.