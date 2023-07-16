Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·Photos

Sommo festival wraps up busy 2 weekends of revelry in Cavendish

The first two-day culinary and music festival is now over on P.E.I.

Stages taken down, grounds cleaned up as resort municipality returns to normal

CBC News ·
Sommo Music Festival
The crowd sings along with headlining act Mumford & Sons on Saturday night. ( Emily Benoit)

The first two-day culinary and music festival on P.E.I. is now over.

It was the first year for Sommo and the second festival on back-to-back weekends that drew tens of thousands of people to Cavendish, a popular tourist area on P.E.I.'s north shore.

The resort municipality had hosted the annual Cavendish Beach Music Festival from July 6-8. 

On Sunday, the stages were taken down and the grounds cleaned.

Sommo Music Festival
Kiwi Jr. performs Saturday night. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Sommo festival manager Taylor Jack said people won't be able to recognize that world-class festivals took place there after a few days.

"I'm going to give this festival huge props," Jack said.

"The guests who attended actually helped pick up around each other, so it actually made things a lot easier. I would say for sure there's always going to be trash on the ground, but the team here and the people coming were fantastic and helping each other pick up around them, so it made our overnight team job a little bit easier."

Staff have collected items that were left behind, mostly wallets, keys and phones. Jack said the items will be available for owners to pick up at their head office in Charlottetown.

Here are some photos from the weekend event.

Sommo Music Festival
Big crowds were on hand for the event. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
Vance Joy rocks the stage Saturday night. (Ken Linton/CBC)
Sommo Music Festival
Grammy-winning artists Mumford & Sons were the main act Saturday night. (Ken Linton/CBC)
Sommo Music Festival
The weather co-operated for the thousands of fans who attended the two-day festival. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Sommo Music Festival
Chef Dale MacKay, right, takes the culinary stage with Derrell Smith. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
Concertgoers cheer as Mumford & Sons arrive on stage. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
Dear Rouge performs on Friday night. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
Gail Simmons shows Vance Joy and Derrell Smith how to make caesars. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
Concertgoers clap along with Vance Joy Saturday night. (Emily Benoit)
Sommo Music Festival
The stages and grounds were being cleaned up Sunday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

 

With files from Stacey Janzer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now