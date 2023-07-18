'You can't be afraid to change,' Jelley says as date set for public meeting on Cavendish festivals

People and businesses in P.E.I.'s Resort Municipality will have a chance on July 31 to weigh in on this summer's back-to-back Cavendish Beach Music Festival and Sommo Festival.

Their council is holding a public meeting to consider recommendations and feedback from neighbours, festival attendees and community businesses to help plan for next summer's festival season, with both those major events set to return,

Resort Municipality Mayor Matthew Jelly said receiving recommendations from citizens of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico will help the events run more smoothly next time.

"People certainly have lots to say, and I think as we plan into the future, that's what we look forward to hearing in two weeks," he said.

This was the first year for the Sommo culinary and music festival, but speaking of the country music-themed CBMF, Jelley said: "That's partly why it's been so successful and why it's continued to become a better event, is that there's that constant planning, that constant feedback."

He said from what he's heard so far, reaction to this year's edition of both festivals has been positive.

The planning process for both festivals is extensive, said Matthew Jelly, mayor of the Cavendish area resort municipality. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

Jelly said constructive feedback also lets the festivals and their planning processes evolve.

"You can't be afraid to change, you can't be afraid to try new things, and that's all part of the collaborative process that has been worked out over the past 10 to 12 years," he said.

"There's always room for improvement and that's the discussion that we're going to continue to have."

Sommo brought a 'different vibe'

Linda Lowther, the deputy mayor of the Resort Municipality, said the Sommo Festival was a refreshing change for concert-goers.

"It was definitely a different vibe and a different feel in the community with the Sommo Festival, so it'll be interesting to see what people say," she said.

The Sommo Festival that wrapped up this weekend had a 'different vibe' than the country music festival the weekend before, said deputy mayor Linda Lowther. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"The clientele was great… they were really friendly. They weren't destructive or anything, so I think that will have a positive impact."

Some attendees even helped by picking up garbage from the grounds, she said.

Something in September?

Lowther said she wouldn't want to see a change in the dates for next year because both festivals do attract families, particularly Sommo.

But she said she wouldn't oppose promoters offering another festival or event in September next year to help draw in more people later in the season.

She said it's important for people to know the Cavendish area is still welcoming people at that time of year, with over 80 businesses and attractions operating well into September.

"I'm always preaching to Islanders that we are open in September, and people think we're not, and I think this would prove that there's a lot going on here," she said.