Noah Kahan, Greta Van Fleet will headline P.E.I.'s Sommo Festival in September

The Sommo Festival, set for September in the Cavendish area of P.E.I., has announced its headliners.

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan and rock band Greta Van Fleet will hit the main stage when the festival takes over Cavendish from Sept. 13-14.

Friday night headliner Kahan is a Grammy nominee whose breakthrough single Hurt Somebody reached gold status in the U.S. He also recorded Dial Drunk with Post Malone, a familiar tune on the radio right now.

The Stick Season singer has more than 29 million listeners on Spotify and regularly hits the Billboard rock and alternative charts.

Grammy-winning Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet will hit the Sommo stage on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Alysse Gafkjen)

Saturday headliners Greta Van Fleet are a four-piece rock band from Michigan, whose From the Fires won the 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Album.

They've appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Pinkpop and Rock Werchter.

Tickets are now on sale on the Sommo Festival website.

This marks the second year for the music and culinary festival, which ran on back-to-back weekends with the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in mid-July of 2023.

The folk-rock band Mumford & Sons headlined the inuagural version of the event.

Mumford & Sons headlined the 2023 Sommo Festival, which ran the weekend after the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Once both events wrapped up, local residents and business owners had the chance to weigh in at a public meeting and discuss recommendations for the next festival season.

Organizers announced in December that the Sommo Festival would move to the September dates.