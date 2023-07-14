Sommo Festival, launching today, expected to be 'more mellow' than Cavendish Beach

Cavendish, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is hosting its second major music festival in as many weeks, but is looking to welcome a different sort of clientele this weekend.

The inaugural Sommo Festival, a combined pop/rock music and foodie event, starts Friday with shows from Maggie Rogers and Tegan and Sara, and food from Amanda Freitag and Ilona Daniel.

Cavendish Beach Music Festival, first held in 2009, is focused on country music fans.

"There's a little difference in the demographic," Cavendish Resort Municipality Mayor Matthew Jelley said of Sommo.

The Sommo Festival will likely see some changes in its early years, says Cavendish Mayor Matthew Jelley. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

"With this festival we're not expecting the same large crowds of young people and I think the hope is it will be a little bit more mellow event."

As with CBMF, Jelley expects Sommo will evolve in its early years as it finds its own audience. That evolution could include a change in what time of year the festival is held, he said.

The festival continues Saturday with music from Mumford & Sons and Brkn Love, and food from Gail Simmons and Derrell Smith.