Elementary school struggles with bacteria in water

Despite drilling a new well in the spring, Somerset Elementary School in Kinkora, P.E.I., still has elevated levels of coliform bacteria in its water.

The Public Schools Branch (PSB) has been testing the water at the school for months and has yet to find the source of the problem or a solution. Coliform can indicate possible fecal contamination, and can cause illness if ingested.

"This has been sort of a perplexing problem," said John Cummings, director of corporate services with the PSB. "Typically when we do have these problems, they can be resolved in a relatively short period of time, but this one has been a bit of a challenge."

The PSB says it first noticed the coliform last winter, when regular tests found elevated levels of bacteria.

After drilling a new well, the PSB was able to get clean tests, but when it tested again in June the problem had returned. The well was chlorinated over the summer, along with the school's pipes, to no avail.

Drinking bottled water

"We have been partnering with the Department of Environment. We've engaged the services of outside plumbing contractors and recently we've engaged the services of an engineering firm to try and help us," Cummings said.

The latest tests last weekend examined the well using a video camera. Cummings hopes a forthcoming report will pinpoint the problem and suggest solutions.

It has all cost thousands of dollars.

"The lack of resolution definitely hasn't been due to lack of effort," Cummings said.

In the meantime, students and staff have been drinking bottled water.

There were similar issues at Alberton Elementary that were resolved at the beginning of the school year by chlorinating the well and internal plumbing, Cummings said.

