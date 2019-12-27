$1.2M in solar electric incentives given out on P.E.I. this year

Just over half the $2 million the province made available for solar electric incentives earlier this year has been doled out on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Energy Minister Steven Myers says 169 Islanders applied for funding under the program, with 142 approved so far — a total of $1.2 million.

He said he had thought funding might have run out by now.

"I was worried when we announced it that we had underfunded it and I was worried that we weren't going to be able to, you know, to do the installs for everybody who wanted them but it worked out OK," Myers said.

Now, Myers said he doesn't anticipate the full $2 million will be used this year, but expects it all to be used up next year.

'I think it is important that we help people move more into a green type of energy,' says Myers. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Myers said the program will be reinstated next fiscal year with another $2 million and he'll ask the Treasury Board for more if that's not enough.

"This time the door is going to have to remain open though to add funds to it. If we, if we, get an unusually large uptake in the spring of this year and we know we are going to run out of money on it," Myers said.

Islanders can continue to apply for funding until March 31.

"I think it is important that we help people move more into a green type of energy and it's kind of an energy transition period the whole world is really in," Myers said.

The program covers 40 per cent of the cost of a solar electric installation, up to $10,000.

More P.E.I. news