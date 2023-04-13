'We're just afraid it's going to be lost': Museum searching for photo of P.E.I. soldier

Joyce Phillips was watching TV one day with her father. He was a member of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders and also Prince Edward Island Highlanders.

There was a story about the World War II German Gen. Kurt Meyer.

"That SOB killed my friends, murdered my friends," she recalled her father telling her.

Then he told her about Meyer, the first war criminal tried by Canadian military authorities in connection with the execution of 48 Canadian prisoners of war following D-Day. Among them were at least five men from P.E.I.

There is an exhibit dedicated to these five soldiers at the P.E.I. Regiment Museum. The museum has photos of four of the men, but is looking for one of Lance Corp. John Bernard Murray, born on Sept. 10, 1904.

Joyce Phillips is leading the search for the photo of Lance Corp. Murray. Shown in this photo is Phillips holding her father's book No Retreating Footsteps. It tells stories of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders during the Second World War. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Phillips is volunteering with the museum to search for that photo. She's looking to hear from any Islanders who are related, even remotely, to Lance Corp. Murray, or anyone who might know or have heard about him.

"People don't realize the history and the heritage of Prince Edward Island and the military. Stories like that lot of people don't know," she said.

'To keep the memories alive'

The five P.E.I. soldiers were part of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders, a regiment that included many Islanders. They were taken prisoner after the successful landing in Normandy on June 6, 1944 before being killed at the hands of the 12th SS Panzer Division, whose officer in charge was Kurt Meyer.

When curator Capt. Greg Gallant started putting together the exhibit dedicated to the five soldiers, he began gathering information from books, online sources as well as interviews he did years ago with Islanders who knew the men.

Cpt. Greg Gallant is working on an exhibit dedicated to the five Island soldiers who were killed following D-Day. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

One of them was Gallant's uncle, who was in the North Nova Scotia Highlanders.

He was on the burial party to bury arsenal, and that's how he came to find the murdered soldiers, "in most cases, with bullet holes in the back of their heads," Gallant said.

"Our main goal here is to keep the memories alive and to tell the story — the full story."

Looking for the photo

Joyce Phillips has talked to quite a few people in her search for Murray's photo, from her electrician to her plumber. He has also contacted people online to see if anyone has any memories of the soldier.

But she has no leads. There aren't many Second World War veterans left, especially members of the North Nova Scotia Highlanders on P.E.I., Phillips said.

"We're just afraid it's going to be lost," she said.

Phillips and Gallant are hoping anyone who have any memories of Lance Corp. John Bernard Murray or any memorabilia to contact them. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Phillips is hoping people will contact her if they clean out their closets or attics this spring and find anything that might have something to do with the P.E.I. soldier, or if they discover their parents or grandparents have memorabilia.

"Even one piece of information, it helps us put the thread. And hopefully, that thread will give us a blanket," she said.

The museum does have pictures of the other four soldiers: Lance Corp. Douglas Sumner Orford, Corp. William Lewis McKinnon, Pte. Joseph F. Arsenault and Lance Corp. Joseph Ralph Arsenault.