P.E.I. firefighters get lessons on handling solar panel fires

When firefighters pull up to a call and find a home's solar panels on fire, can they use water to beat down the flames?

The answer is yes, but with specific precautions, said David Candy, who's training firefighters on Prince Edward Island this week.

"You can flow water on it, but it's got to be a solid screen nozzle, [it] has to be greater than 20 feet away, and you can flow ... pressures between 100 and 150 GPM [gallons per minute]," said Candy, who is with the Riverview Fire Department in New Brunswick.

Maintaining that six-metre distance is important because those panels might still be generating power, posing a risk of electrocution. Firefighters must also wear specialized gloves designed for those fighting electrical fires, he said.

That's just one of the lessons Candy is bringing to a number of fire departments on the Island, including the Borden-Carleton Fire Department.

"It actually was very eye-opening," said Shawn Jessome, the department's chief.

"We haven't seen anything on our side with solar panels. But it's becoming more and more [common] on P.E.I. to have solar panels on houses and now commercial buildings. So it's good to have that training."

Departments in Crapaud, Tyne Valley and New London are taking the program this week.

A three-step process

Candy developed the training program when he began to notice more photovoltaic systems around Atlantic Canada. The course teaches firefighters how to deal with incidents involving these systems, giving them a basic understanding of solar technology as well as the hazards and safety concerns that come with it.

During his classes, he talks about a three-step process when firefighters pull up to the scene of a fire.

First, they need to do a 360-degree walkaround and look up to see if there are any solar panels on the house. They also need to watch out for any ground-mounted solar systems.

Step two is to shut down any solar panel connections.

"As you walk around the building, there's disconnects that are part of the system. They're the built-in safety feature. We want them to shut down any components that can be shut down."

Step three is to watch out for the remaining electrical hazards, since solar roof panels might still be generating power during normal daylight conditions. They will have to be disconnected, Candy said, "or they have to be covered with a heavy black canvas or opaque material, so it doesn't generate power."

Preparation is key

It's important to control the safety risks that come with solar panels, just like any other kinds of utilities, Candy said.

When propane started to become more popular in homes, many fire departments had concerns about dangers that were different from what they were used to, Candy noted. Training helped them mitigate problems associated with that energy source, he said — and he's expecting the same with solar panels.

"We have a whole lot of utilities that we're controlling now… the solar voltaic is something new. They're extremely safe, but still, there are some challenges and risks.

"And we want to make sure that firefighters are properly prepared because the more information and training you have prior to the emergency happening, it's going to make it safer for the members responding."

As for homeowners, Candy said they need to make sure their panels are set up by a qualified installer and the components meet national electrical codes.

After taking the course, Jessome said his department intends to scout its coverage area and see which houses and businesses have solar panels.

Eventually, the department will send a questionnaire to these property owners to find out the panels' output, where the disconnects are, and whether there's a backup battery.

"I hope to see more fire departments do this training," Jessome said. "It's very valuable and has a lot of information into it."