P.E.I. announces details of solar panel assistance

A combined P.E.I./federal government program to provide financial assistance for installing solar panels will become available in August.

Islanders will be able to apply for solar energy incentives starting Aug. 7, according to a Friday morning news release from the province.

The program will provide a rebate of up to 40 per cent of the cost of installing solar panels, up to $10,000.

"Solar energy will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 500 tonnes annually while helping people become more energy independent," said Energy Minister Steven Myers.

Ottawa and the province have set aside $2 million for the program. The province announced $500,000 for solar incentives in the budget.

The program is being administered by Efficiency PEI. The province is also making financing available through Finance PEI.

More P.E.I. news