$69M plan for Summerside solar farm announced Tuesday

Plans to build a solar energy farm and storage facility in Summerside were announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, the province said the project will include a new 21-megawatt solar farm and battery storage facility. The project is expected to cost about $69 million in total.

It's expected to take between 18 and 24 months, creating about 200 jobs, the release said.

The aim is to improve the city's energy efficiency and "will allow the city to meet 62 per cent of its electricity needs through renewable energy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 21,000 tonnes per year," the release said.

The federal government is contributing more than $26.3 million to the project.

The government of P.E.I. is giving more than $21.9 million, and Summerside is providing $20.5 million.

More P.E.I. news