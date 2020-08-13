Governments unveil $25M solar energy project at Slemon Park

The governments of Canada and P.E.I. are announcing a total of $25 million to fund a project to generate and store solar power in Slemon Park, just outside of Summerside.

The 10-megawatt solar array, known as the Slemon Park microgrid project, will cover 40 hectares and is expected to increase renewable energy use on P.E.I. by 3.5 per cent.

"This project will reduce GHG emissions and our reliance on imported power," P.E.I. Energy Minister Steven Myers said in a news release Thursday morning.

"This is a positive step in moving Prince Edward Island towards energy independence."

The solar panels will cover 40 hectares. (Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation/Facebook)

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said the project would reduce the cost of electricity in the province.

The Government of Canada is investing a total of $12.3 million in the microgrid, with another $12.7 million coming from the provincial government.

Slemon Park is a business park and residential community located on the former site of CFB Summerside, which closed in 1989.

