P.E.I. coach undefeated at jr. softball worlds

P.E.I.'s Jeff Ellsworth has coached Canada's junior men's softball team to an undefeated record so far at the world championships in Saskatchewan.

Team Canada beat top ranked New Zealand Tuesday night. They've also had wins over the U.S., Czech Republic and Guatemala.

"Helping these boys through this world championship on Canadian soil has been a great experience," said Ellsworth.

"They're a tremendously talented bunch of young athletes, and they all have dreams and aspirations of playing for the senior program some day."

The team is made up of the top under-19 players from across the country. Ellsworth also coached the team at the 2016 World Championship, where Canada finished with a bronze.

The team has one more game before heading into the playoffs. They take to the field against Hong Kong Thursday night.

