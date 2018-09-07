Public meeting date set for Summerside social housing project

A public meeting to look at rezoning a property on Lefurgey Avenue has been planned for Jan. 25 in Summerside.

The proposed rezoning is being undertaken in order to make way for a new affordable housing development on the property owned by the P.E.I. Housing Corporation.

The plan is for 32 units to be built at the site, which is that of the former Summerset Manor — demolished in 2018. It will be designated for families and individuals who are eligible for social housing programs.

For the units to be built, the property must first be rezoned from institutional to high-density residential. Provincial officials say the design is in process now and the tender for construction has not gone out.

If all is approved, construction could begin as early as fall 2021.

The P.E.I. government had committed to building 1,200 new affordable housing units from 2020 to 2025.

More from CBC P.E.I.