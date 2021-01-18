Province plans to build 30 apartments for seniors in Charlottetown

The P.E.I. government will issue a tender for the design of a 30-unit social housing development for seniors in Charlottetown later this month, according to a news release issued Monday.

The development announced for Beach Grove Road is part of a commitment in the province's 2020-21 capital budget to build 100 government-owned affordable housing units.

"Island seniors have helped shape the province we know and love," Housing Minister Ernie Hudson was quoted as saying in the news release.

"It is our responsibility to offer safe, accessible and affordable homes that support our seniors to age in place."

The Opposition Green Party has been after the government to build more social housing of its own, rather than relying on providing vouchers to subsidize rent at privately owned units.

Rising rents over the last few years have priced many low-income Islanders out of the market, and the supply remains limited.

Island seniors eligible for housing supports will pay 25 per cent of their gross annual household income for a unit in the new development.

The provincial government hopes construction can begin in the fall.

Before work gets underway, however, the province will need the City of Charlottetown to rezone the land from institutional to residential.

The province said the development will be a net-zero ready building, designed to be energy efficient.

More from CBC P.E.I.