Social assistance increases 'need to go further,' says P.E.I. advocacy group

A P.E.I. advocacy group says it's happy to see increases to social assistance allowances, but would like to see even more money allotted for food costs.

The provincial government announced substantial increases to its food rates on Monday.

A single person will see their food allowance increase by nearly 50 per cent, going from $233 a month to $342. A couple will get an extra $173, and for every child, another $34.

"It's certainly better. I think we still need to go further," said Ann Wheatley with the Cooper Institute, a social advocacy group and part of the larger Working Group for a Livable Income.

"We all know that even from doing our own food purchasing that $342 in a month is barely scraping by so we need to see these levels to go up still," she said.

More increases needed

Wheatley said increasing rent costs also need to be taken into account.

"I think it is important to note that people have always taken money from their food budget to cover their rent," she said.

While the food allowance increase is a "good thing" Wheatley said government needs to look at all the costs of living for people and families on social assistance.

Wheatley said that is why the group has been advocating for a basic income guarantee — which she said would go a long way in addressing poverty.

"In the meantime, as long as we don't have a basic income guarantee, until we do, I should say, we have to be providing people with better support and this is a really good step in doing that," Wheatley said.

Those on social assistance on P.E.I. will see the increases on their Jan. 8 check.

More P.E.I. news