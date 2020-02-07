The COVID-19 guide to social distancing and self-isolation for P.E.I.

As Canadians attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, there are several different levels of care they are being asked to take.

Which level of care is appropriate for you depends on your circumstances.

Social distancing

This one's for everybody.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease. It grows in your lungs, and the virus comes out when you breathe. This is particularly when you cough, but researchers believe people with mild or even no symptoms can spread the disease.

The virus particles come out of a person's mouth and nose and settle on surfaces, where they can survive for hours or even days in the right conditions. Touch the surface, touch your face, and you can inhale the particles and catch the disease.

If people stay apart, it limits the opportunities for the disease to spread. That's what social distancing is about. This is for everybody because you can't know for sure that you don't have it.

This is what Health Canada advises for social distancing.

Avoid crowded places and non-essential gatherings.

Avoid handshakes, hugs, and other greetings involving touching. Wave hello instead.

Limit contact with people at higher risk, older people or people in poor health.

Keep a distance of at least two arms' lengths (about two metres) from others.

Stay home as much as possible, including for meals and entertainment.

Shop or take public transportation during off-peak hours.

Health Canada suggests taking advantage of technology to make social distancing easier. Host virtual play dates for your children, and use video chat to meet with family and friends.

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says it is still important to get outside. Children can still play with friends outside if they are old enough to practise social distancing, but they should not play games where an item is shared, such as catch or basketball.

Self-isolation

This is for people who are at a higher risk for having been exposed to the virus.

Morrison has recommended self-isolation for anyone who has travelled outside P.E.I. since March 21. If you have been on certain flights into the region you are also recommended to self-isolate.

Health Canada says if you are self-isolating you need to stay at home.

Even within your home, avoid other people. If you have the space, isolate yourself in the house: rooms that are for you, and rooms that are for everyone else. Stick to your own bathroom and your own bedroom.

If it is not possible for you to have your own space, clean the spaces you do use regularly to reduce the possibility of spreading any virus to the people you live with.

You can possibly develop the disease with mild symptoms or none at all, and still give it to other people. The people you spread it to, and the people they potentially spread it to, may develop a more dangerous form of the disease.

Since you can't know if you have the disease, act as if you do. Stay at home to avoid spreading it in the community.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

