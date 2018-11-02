Social assistance rates taking big jump on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. government announced a double digit increase in social assistance food rates on Friday morning, along with some entirely new social assistance programs.

"These new investments in Islanders will provide them with additional financial supports that will help our province flourish," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

Friday's announcement included:

A 10 per cent increase in social assistance food rates.

A six per cent increase in social assistance shelter rates.

A new child social inclusion allowance, providing money for families so children can participate in activities.

A new secure income program for Islanders unable to participate in the workforce.

Islanders looking for help will be able to call a new 211 service, where staff will guide them through what's available.

The province said it is investing about $68 million over the next five years.

MacLauchlan said the investments were possible because of the financial position of the province. On Wednesday, the province announced higher-than-expected tax revenues had pushed the government's expected surplus up to $75.2 million.

More P.E.I. news