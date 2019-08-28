Meet the P.E.I. group that gives companionship to people who need it

A group on Prince Edward Island is helping connect Island residents who may feel alone because they are single, widowed, divorced or simply don't have any family in the province.

Judy MacDonald was widowed and living alone in rural P.E.I. when she decided to sell her house and move to Charlottetown.

Her home quickly sold and she made the move, but she still felt alone. She wanted to socialize and be around people instead of going to movies by herself.

"I wanted to be with people my own age and have people to do things with," MacDonald said.

MacDonald's friend took her to a group called Sociable Singles back in 2014.



Since that first meeting she said she knew she wanted the group to be part of her life.

Now, MacDonald is the president of Sociable Singles, a group that welcomes anyone over the age of 40.

"We've never turned anyone away," MacDonald said. The group now has about 61 members.

"We don't think we are old, you are only as old as you feel. Sometimes I feel like I am 12," she said.

We have some class clowns around and they are entertaining. — Reg McKenna

Members can decide how much they want to participate and the group meets every Monday at West Royalty Community Centre. There are also events like dinners, potlucks and sometimes the group brings in a guest speaker.

"We do a lot of eating," MacDonald said, while at Razzy's Roadhouse in Charlottetown with the group earlier this week.

The group tries to have an event every night for members who are looking for something to do. Doing things with the group helps form relationships, MacDonald said.

"You make friends. You are kind of like a little family, but you make friends. I call them lifelong friends."

Dating not focus, but matches made

MacDonald said that though some matches have been made through the group, the focus isn't on dating.

"There is people who have met someone and you have a partner … myself included I might add. We've even had members get married as recently as a couple of months ago and they're still in the group," MacDonald said.

This group is just an extended family for people that don't have a family. — Zonya Martinson

Some people may feel strange going to a dance by themselves, MacDonald said, but if seven or eight other group members are going, it entices those people to get out and socialize.

"It's nice to have companionship to go to something."

Long-time members

The group has some members who have attended events for most of the last decade.

Reg McKenna has been participating for the last eight years.



"It has been a great social outing for me," he said.

McKenna lives by himself and the group helps get him out of the house, he said.

"We do a lot of things together and have a lot of fun."



McKenna said he is usually out quite often to take part in Sociable Singles events, sometimes it is as simple as grabbing coffee.

"I probably go four or five times a week," McKenna said.

The group helps "break up the boredom" for him. He said he is a social person and likes to be out talking with people.

"We have some class clowns around and they are entertaining," McKenna said.

No family on P.E.I.

Zonya Martinson has only been on the Island for three years and for about two of those years she has been part of Sociable Singles.

"Another lady and I — she was recently divorced so her and I became friends and decided we wanted to meet people," Martinson said.

She saw an ad on Kijiji and has been part of the group ever since.

Martinson said she is one of the youngest members of the group at 56 and is still part of the workforce.



"That's all I would do is just work and go home, so they give me an opportunity to get out and do things," she said, adding the group has been a "real godsend."

"There's a lot of people like myself that are empty nesters," she said.

Martinson said her kids are back in Alberta and many people coming to the Island find themselves in the same position.

"A lot of them don't have any other family here. So, when everybody has somewhere to go, the ones that don't, we all get together and we are family to each other," she said.

Martinson said she even hosted Christmas dinner at her house last year.

"This group is just an extended family for people that don't have a family."

