For 2nd time this season, P.E.I. Soccer says it can't substantiate allegations of on-field racism

For the second time this season, the governing body for amateur soccer in P.E.I. says it was unable to substantiate claims that a racial slur was directed by an under-18 player toward an opponent.

However following its latest investigation, the Prince Edward Island Soccer Association said it is satisfied that both teams involved "demonstrated a lack of respect for each other and the game in general."

Therefore, the association's disciplinary committee has ordered players and staff from both the Winsloe Charlottetown Royals and RC United under-18 premier teams to take a course on respect in sport. Any who fail to do so will find themselves ineligible to participate in league competition, although the association has yet to set a date for when that restriction would come into effect.

This was the second investigation this season involving allegations of racism from the Winsloe under-18 team versus the same opposing team.

After the first alleged incident officials said they were unable to find any witness who heard what had been said.

"We did the education piece of sending out the harassment policy, and coaches, clubs, meeting with the teams to say 'these kinds of issues aren't allowed according to the Code of Conduct,'" the executive director of the P.E.I. Soccer Association Peter Wolters said last month.

Then came the second allegation that another slur was directed against a Winsloe player following a confrontation between two players at the end of a game on June 15 between the same two teams.

Officials with the association said they would not be commenting on the decision, and that both teams have 10 days to file an appeal.

A spokesperson for the Winsloe Charlottetown Royals said the ruling was being reviewed by the team's board of directors.

More from CBC P.E.I.