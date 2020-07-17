P.E.I. government helps build soccer clubhouse in Kensington

Construction for a soccer clubhouse in Kensington, P.E.I., is underway with the help of the provincial Rural Growth Initiative and Cavendish Farms.

The provincial government is investing $100,000 through the program, which aims to revitalize rural communities. Cavendish Farms is investing $100,000 over a five-year period.

"We're a small community," said Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley. "We can't do everything ourselves."

The clubhouse will be built at the town's soccer field. The property originally belonged to the Public Schools Branch but it was willing to transfer it to the town.

The building will include washrooms, a canteen, storage for equipment and a meeting space.

The soccer club in Kensington 'never had a building that they could use,' Caseley says. (Stephanie vanKampen)

"We're always interested in things that are going to help provide something for the youth," he said.

"I think this is just one more step along the way."

'Exciting to have it'

There are schools nearby, but they are usually locked, so players have to go quite a distance to use facilities, like the washroom.

"If they have to run down to the local service station or someplace like that to go to the washroom in the middle of games, that's not necessarily very convenient."

Currently, the Kensington and Area Soccer Club has over 300 members between the ages of three and 18. Caseley said the hope is that this new addition will also allow the town to host more soccer tournaments.

A hole for the building has already been dug. The next step is pouring the foundation and getting power connected.

Caseley said he hopes to see a building coming up in the next few weeks.

"This is going to be great great addition to the field," said Caseley. "It's going to be exciting to have it."

