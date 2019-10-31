Sobeys recalling Compliments Sweet Kale Blend due to Listeria

Sobeys is recalling Compliments brand Sweet Kale Blend from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected product is the 255 gram size of Sweet Kale Blend with a UPC code of 0 68820 13305 6 and best before dates of Oct. 28 and 31 as well as Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 of 2019.

The CFIA says consumers should not consume the product that was sold in Prince Edward Island, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

No illnesses have been associated with this recall. But food contaminated with Listeria can cause symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, said CFIA.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

