Arrests prompt sober driving reminder for P.E.I. grads

Island RCMP are once again warning that graduation parties and impaired driving don't mix following two separate arrests made early Sunday morning following a Three Oaks high school graduation party held in Breadalbane.

Police say a 20-year-old man and a 19-year- old man were found to be driving while impaired as they were leaving the party location and now face criminal code charges.

Queens District RCMP said they will be monitoring and patrolling the various graduation parties this year with a focus on keeping roadways and the drivers who use them safe.

They are asking parents and students to be responsible and make prior arrangements for safe transportation to and from these events.

RCMP said graduation is a milestone in a young person's life that should not be ruined by avoidable tragedy.

