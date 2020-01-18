Skip to Main Content
Snowfall warning in effect for P.E.I. on Sunday
Snowfall warning in effect for P.E.I. on Sunday

Gusty winds and snow are in store for Sunday as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince Edward Island. 

Possibility for 10-20 cm for most of the Island; local amounts might reach 25 cm

Islanders can expect a cold and snowy Sunday. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says Islanders should expect between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says Islanders should expect between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

But he said the amount could be 10-20 cm with local amounts up to 25 cm.

After a bitterly cold Saturday evening, flurries will begin overnight with steadier snow arriving on Sunday morning, Scotland said.

More moderate snowfall is expected through Sunday afternoon before tapering off to flurries on Sunday night into Monday morning.  

Islanders can expect east to northeast winds from 40-70 km/h. It could result in poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Environment Canada is warning Islanders to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. The agency said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult on the roads. 

There is still some uncertainty with the of track the storm, Scotland said.

The Winter Family Fun event scheduled to take place Sunday at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre in Charlottetown has been moved to Jan. 26 due to the forecast.

Overnight parking regulations are in effect in Charlottetown. The city expects to be clearing snow and ice.

