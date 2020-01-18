Snowfall warning in effect for P.E.I. on Sunday

Gusty winds and snow are in store for Sunday as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince Edward Island.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says Islanders should expect between five and 15 centimetres of snow.

But he said the amount could be 10-20 cm with local amounts up to 25 cm.

After a bitterly cold Saturday evening, flurries will begin overnight with steadier snow arriving on Sunday morning, Scotland said.

More moderate snowfall is expected through Sunday afternoon before tapering off to flurries on Sunday night into Monday morning.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT is in effect. Still some uncertainty with this storm's track but I think we can expect amounts generally in the 10-20 cm range on Sunday with local amounts to 25 cm possible. Easterly winds from 30-60 km/h may produce blowing/drifting snow conditions. <a href="https://t.co/kY5D6y2Adu">pic.twitter.com/kY5D6y2Adu</a> —@JayScotland

Islanders can expect east to northeast winds from 40-70 km/h. It could result in poor visibility due to blowing snow.

Environment Canada is warning Islanders to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. The agency said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult on the roads.

There is still some uncertainty with the of track the storm, Scotland said.

The Winter Family Fun event scheduled to take place Sunday at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre in Charlottetown has been moved to Jan. 26 due to the forecast.

Overnight parking regulations are in effect in Charlottetown. The city expects to be clearing snow and ice.

More P.E.I. news