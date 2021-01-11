'Amazing moment' as snowy owl released back into wild
Owl was nurtured back to health at Atlantic Veterinary College
A snowy owl in the care of Atlantic Veterinary College staff has recovered and been released back into the wild.
The owl was thin and had limited mobility when it was taken to the AVC in December. But after some medical care and attention, the owl was soon up and about, nearly doubling its weight.
Dr. Hugo Gonzalez, an intern with the Atlantic Veterinary College Wildlife Service, said it was "amazing" for the students and staff to see the snowy owl fly off once again.
"To be able to see a patient who came with severe emaciation, not even able to properly move or eat, up to the point where you can see that the full recovery process has been successful and just have that moment to see her properly [fly], it's definitely an amazing moment for you."
Gonzalez said if people spot snowy owls in the wild, they should admire them from a distance.
If someone comes across a bird in distress, they should contact the fish and wildlife division of the Department of Environment to pick them up.
With files from John Robertson
