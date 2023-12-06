P.E.I. government testing flashing blue lights on snowplows

The next time Prince Edward Island drivers see blue flashing lights on the province's highways, it might not be the police.

The P.E.I. government is testing the use of flashing blue LED lights, in combination with the usual amber-coloured ones on a handful of its snowplows this winter.

The pilot project aims to make the plows more visible, particularly in whiteouts and darkness.

Graham Miner, the director of P.E.I.'s highway safety division, said studies in both Canada and the U.S. found this combination of coloured lights was the most effective in signalling the presence of an emergency vehicle to other drivers.

Despite the new lights on some plows, Miner says it's still important that drivers slow down in winter conditions to prevent collisions. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

"One will be able to determine very quickly that the vehicle is very large [and] that it would be a snowplow. That's the main thing — to catch your attention," Miner said.

"One of the biggest concerns in snowplowing has always been the number of vehicles hitting plows from behind as one of the most common collisions that occurs in jurisdictions."

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

The blue lights are being tested on six snowplows across the province, a couple in each county.

The province said it may decide to roll out the new lights to more of its plows in the future, depending on driver feedback.

While Miner said he's not aware of many collisions between vehicles and plows on P.E.I., it has been an issue across North America.

P.E.I. amended its Highway Traffic Act in 2021 to allow for the blue lights, but Islanders may just now be noticing them this year as new plows equipped with the lights are put into service.

The blue with the amber gives a higher message to the driver that catches your eye that there's an emergency-situation vehicle ahead. — Graham Miner

There is science behind the selection of the colours.

Miner said several combinations were tested, with blue and amber standing out the most and offering a subconscious signal to a driver's brain.

"Amber is quite common on other vehicles, whether it may be utility vehicles or tow trucks.

"And the blue with the amber gives a higher message to the driver that catches your eye that there's an emergency-situation vehicle ahead — similar [to] police where you have reds and blues."

Despite this new feature, Miner said it's still important that drivers slow down in winter conditions to prevent collisions.