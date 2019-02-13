Snowplow operators urge drivers to stop tailgating

Some snowplow operators on P.E.I. say it's common to be tailgated while trying to clear the roads.

Jimmy Rhynes, the snowplow operations supervisor for Queens County, said drivers can become impatient and then attempt to pass the plows, putting themselves and others at risk.

"Usually what happens is they end up a couple hundred feet down the road in the ditch just for the sake of speeding and trying to get where they're going in a hurry," Rhynes said.

Slow down, plan accordingly

Rhynes said passing plows puts drivers in great danger because of oncoming traffic and the time it takes for plows to brake quickly.

Rhynes says motorists should try to stay a couple hundred feet behind snowplows. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

He said snowplows typically drive no faster than 60 kilometres an hour.

"You have the speed limit of 80 or 90, so people get impatient and they pull out and pass and they end up getting in an accident."

Rhynes urges drivers to slow down and give plows a couple hundred feet of space to ensure everyone's safety on the roads.

