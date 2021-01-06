Cornwall councillor takes issue with snowmobiles on path

'I don't believe there's signage up yet, but that will be something I will be addressing at the infrastructure meeting,' says Cornwall Coun. Elaine Barnes. (Submitted)

A councillor in Cornwall, P.E.I., is concerned about snowmobiles on the town's new multi-use path on Main Street.

Elaine Barnes said she saw a snowmobile on the path Tuesday morning. She has also had reports of ATVs on the sidewalk of the York Point Road.

Barnes said she'll bring the issue up at the town's infrastructure committee meeting on Thursday.

"I can't stress enough the safety issues with this type of behaviour, so it's been reported to the RCMP as well, just in case they get other calls of this nature," she said.

"I don't believe there's signage up yet, but that will be something I will be addressing at the infrastructure meeting."

In the meantime, she is asking residents who see any misuse of the trail or sidewalks to call the RCMP.

She notes public education is also key.

Dale Hickox, president of the P.E.I. Snowmobile Association, said the association does not condone snowmobilers going in these areas.

The association has an organized trail system for safe use.

He said members are asked to be respectful to people and their private property, and that the vast majority are compliant.

