Community rallies as man remains in ICU following snowmobile crash

A woman from western P.E.I. is offering thanks to the people of her community who are supporting her and her partner, who was in a serious snowmobile crash Christmas Eve.

Kendall Ashley was snowmobiling in Elmsdale, near Alberton, when he crashed into the side of a vehicle where the Confederation Trail crosses a driveway.

The 46-year-old remains in the ICU.

When Ashley went out for his ride Christmas Eve morning, his partner Karla Profit wasn't expecting him to be gone long. She was wrapping presents, and suddenly realized how much time had passed. She checked her phone and found she had three missed calls.

"I just wanted to get there to see him, to see if he was OK. I don't know. I wasn't really thinking very clear," said Profit.

'People messaging me every day'

She drove to the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, but wasn't able to see him right away because doctors were busy with him.

"I knew he was hurt really bad, but I just had a feeling he was going to be OK, and I don't want to let go of that," she said.

He has since been transported to intensive care in Halifax, where he remains.

It's going to take a little while for him to heal. — Karla Profit

In the meantime, friends from home were getting together to support the couple. With the help of friends, family and co-workers Profit was freed up to travel to Halifax to be with Ashley. A friend posted on Facebook for messages of support, and the community has really come through, Profit said.

"There's been people messaging me every day," she said.

"People are sending cards. I think it's great. I know when I receive messages every day, like from my family, friends, co-workers, people in the community, it's uplifting. It's nice to hear from everybody because he needs all the support he can get."

'Hoping for a full recovery'

Profit said Ashley cannot really communicate with her yet, but he does recognize her. He recently came off his breathing tube, and should be moved out of ICU soon.

"We're just hoping for a full recovery. I don't ask. We just take it day by day. They don't really say," she said.

"He is moving all his limbs and he is responding. It's going to take a little while for him to heal."

RCMP say the investigation into the crash has concluded, and they describe it as an accident. No charges are pending.

