Man dead after snowmobile collision near Cornwall Thursday

A 23-year-old man from Queens County is dead after a snowmobile crash late Thursday night near Cornwall, P.E.I.



Queens District RCMP say the crash happened on a trail about two kilometres off the Kingston Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

"We don't know if the snowmobile struck a stump, or was it the trail conditions, if they were icy, or was it speed? We're still not sure at this point," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh of the RCMP's Maypoint detachment.

Eveleigh said the man was snowmobiling with two of his friends, one of whom called 911 to get help.

"Island EMS and the North River Fire Department were great in getting the person back to the ambulance," he said. "But unfortunately at the QEH, the driver of the snowmobile succumbed to his injuries and passed away."

An RCMP new release said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the accident.

Eveleigh said police are taking photos at the scene today as well as gathering statements, and intend to "give the family some time."

More from CBC P.E.I.