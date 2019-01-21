One dies, 2 injured in P.E.I. snowmobile accidents

Police have confirmed that a Summerside-area man has died after crashing his snowmobile into a tree on the trail near Spring Valley, P.E.I., Saturday evening.

The man had been airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries, but later died. His name has not yet been released.

Two other Island men were also injured in separate snowmobile accidents in Kings County over the weekend.

On Friday at 1:30 p.m. RCMP were called to an accident on Confederation Trail near Souris. A 38-year-old man from Stratford lost control of his snowmobile and struck a tree. RCMP believed his injuries are non-life-threatening, apparently including a broken leg.

On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., a snowmobile rolled over on Toronto Road near Abney, in the southeast corner of the province. A 55-year-old Kings County man was transported to hospital with a head injury.

"This gentleman was travelling along the highway, the shoulder portion of the road, to get to another area, when it appears the front ski of his snowmobile caught a surface and subsequently sent the snowmobile out of control," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Gunn said he was wearing a helmet, but the helmet came off when he rolled, and he suffered head injuries. Gunn did not know his condition.

