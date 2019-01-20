Man seriously injured after crashing snowmobile into tree
A 46-year-old man from Wilmot Valley, P.E.I., was airlifted to a Halifax hospital with serious injuries after crashing his snowmobile into a tree Saturday evening, police say.
Wilmot Valley man was riding with a group of snowmobilers on Confederation Trail near Spring Valley
RCMP Cpl. Lisa Jones said the man was riding with a group of snowmobilers on the trail near Spring Valley around 6 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree about two kilometres from Route 102. One of the other snowmobilers called 911.
The Kensington Fire Department attached a rescue sled to a snowmobile and transported him to an ambulance, Jones said. He was taken to Prince County Hospital, then airlifted to Halifax.
Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the accident, Jones said.