Man seriously injured after crashing snowmobile into tree

A 46-year-old man from Wilmot Valley, P.E.I., was airlifted to a Halifax hospital with serious injuries after crashing his snowmobile into a tree Saturday evening, police say.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Jones said the man was riding with a group of snowmobilers on the trail near Spring Valley around 6 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree about two kilometres from Route 102. One of the other snowmobilers called 911.

The Kensington Fire Department attached a rescue sled to a snowmobile and transported him to an ambulance, Jones said. He was taken to Prince County Hospital, then airlifted to Halifax.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in the accident, Jones said.

