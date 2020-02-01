Man taken to hospital after snowmobile falls through ice

At least one man was taken to Prince County Hospital after falling through the ice Saturday morning near Northport Shore Road in the Alberton, P.E.I., area.

RCMP responded to the call at about 6 a.m. on Saturday. The Alberton Fire Department and Island EMS also responded.

The 25-year-old man was snowmobiling with two other men when his snowmobile went through the ice, said Cpl. Lisa Jones, with the West Prince detachment.

She said the other two men, age 25 and 32, were able to rescue the man from the water and get him to a nearby home.

"He was lucky that he was with other people and they might have saved his life," Jones said. "If he was by himself it might be a different story."

While the two men sustained some cuts from the ice while retrieving their friend, none of the injuries are serious, Jones said.

Jones said the ice was thin where the incident took place. The snowmobile is believed to still be in the water.

Jones said police are investigating whether alcohol was involved.

More P.E.I. news