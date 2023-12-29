Snowfall warnings in place for P.E.I.'s Prince and Queens counties

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Friday afternoon in P.E.I.'s Prince and Queens counties, with heavy rain falling before it turns colder.

Environment Canada says people in the central and western regions could see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow from the system passing over the Island.

There are no warnings for Kings County, in the eastern part of the Island.

The weather agency said precipitation would begin with a period of rain or freezing rain beginning late in the morning and tapering off overnight.

Environment Canada said surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate due to rain, ice or snow, and people should prepare to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions.

The RCMP's Traffic Unit on P.E.I. was also issuing warnings to drivers Friday morning.

"Turn on your headlights," the force said in a Facebook post. "Just because your dash lights and daytime running lights are on doesn't mean your taillights are on. Many cars don't automatically turn on headlights, so flip your switch and drive to be seen!"

Maritime Electric was also taking note of the weather, posting on social media: "We are ready to respond if needed and remind Islanders to be prepared."