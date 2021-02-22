15 cm of snow expected overnight for Prince County
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince County overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Snow forecast across the province, with most expected in the west
About 15 centimetres is expected.
Lesser amounts of snow are forecast for other parts of the Island.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said in the snowfall warning.