Snowfall warning remains in effect for P.E.I.
In total about 20 cm of snow expected
Snow continues to fall as road conditions and visibility worsen across Prince Edward Island.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all three counties.
The national forecaster said periods of snow, at times heavy, will continue to fall through Sunday afternoon. Islanders will encounter blowing snow in exposed areas.
In total, Islanders can expect about 20 centimetres of snow over the course of the day and into the early hours of Monday morning. With winds of about 40km/h gusting to 60 km/h.
They said the snowfall is expected to taper off to flurries by 6 a.m., Monday.
Dispatchers in all three counties said crews are clearing snow and salting roads. All have noted poor visibility with roads covered in snow and patches of ice.
The Cody Banks Arena and Simmons Sports Centre will close at 3 p.m. The family skate scheduled to take place at the arena is cancelled.
Overnight parking restrictions are in effect in Charlottetown.
With files from Sarah MacMillan and Isabella Zavarise
