Snowfall warning in effect for central, western P.E.I.
Special weather statement in effect for Kings County
Prince Edward Island can expect some messy weather on Monday with upwards of 25 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince and Queens counties.
Both areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning.
A special weather statement is also in effect for Kings County. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is possible there.
Messy roads, blowing snow
According to Environment Canada, the snow will start falling across the Island on Sunday night. It could change to rain during the day on Monday, but is expected to return to snow by Tuesday.
"In addition to messy roads, blowing snow is also a concern due to a gusty northeast wind that develops Monday afternoon and evening," said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland.
Environment Canada says winds will range from 20 to 40 km/h on Monday with gusts up to 70 km/h possible in Prince County. King and Queens counties could see gusts up to 60 km/h.
Scotland said the snow should taper off into Tuesday morning.
Multiple weather warnings have also been issued for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
