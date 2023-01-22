Content
PEI

Snowfall warning in effect for central, western P.E.I.

Islanders can expect some messy weather on Monday with upwards of 25 centimetres of snow possible in some areas of the province.

Special weather statement in effect for Kings County

CBC News ·
Graphic showing expected snowfall in PEI following a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.
CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected for parts of the province.

Prince Edward Island can expect some messy weather on Monday with upwards of 25 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince and Queens counties.

Both areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Tuesday morning. 

A special weather statement is also in effect for Kings County. Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is possible there.

Graphic showing snowfall warning in effect for central, western P.E.I. A special weather statement is also in effect for Kings County.
A snowfall warning has been issued for Prince and Queens counties with a special weather statement in effect for Kings County. (Jay Scotland/CBC News)

Messy roads, blowing snow

According to Environment Canada, the snow will start falling across the Island on Sunday night. It could change to rain during the day on Monday, but is expected to return to snow by Tuesday. 

"In addition to messy roads, blowing snow is also a concern due to a gusty northeast wind that develops Monday afternoon and evening," said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland. 

Graphic showing the weather system in much of Atlantic Canada following a snowfall warning for most of PEI
Scotland said snow will begin overnight and will continue through Monday, possibly mixing with rain for eastern areas in the afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says winds will range from 20 to 40 km/h on Monday with gusts up to 70 km/h possible in Prince County. King and Queens counties could see gusts up to 60 km/h.

Scotland said the snow should taper off into Tuesday morning.

Multiple weather warnings have also been issued for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

