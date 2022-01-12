More snow in store as warning issued for Prince County  

More precipitation is on the way for P.E.I., and in Prince County, enough of it will fall as snow to prompt a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada forecasts total amounts of 15 centimetres for Prince County Tuesday, starting early in the morning and ending in the evening. It will likely mix with or change to rain over more eastern areas.

The warning also said that the "rapidly accumulating snow" will make travel difficult.

"Today is kind of the calm before the storm," said CBC Meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Simpmkin says Queens and Kings county can expect around 5 centimeters of snow, mixed with 10 -20 millimetres of rain.