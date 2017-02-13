Snowfall warning in effect for western P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince County only on P.E.I., but that doesn't mean the rest of the Island is going to get off lightly in a winter storm expected Tuesday.

"It's just going to be a mess. That's the best way to describe it," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's going to get worse throughout the day."

The storm will start as snow all over P.E.I. Simpkin expects five to 15 centimetres before it turns to rain in Queens and Kings counties. In Prince County it will be closer to 20 centimetres, prompting the snowfall warning.

Islanders can expect some freezing rain during the transition to rain in the late afternoon. Heavy rain and strong winds, at 40 km/h with gusts to 70, are expected to continue through the night.

Simpkin expects rainfall and wind warnings are possible for Queens and Kings County. Monday morning Environment Canada had only issued a special weather statement for those parts of the province.

Simpkin said the storm could finish with a bit more snow Wednesday.

