Snowfall warning issued for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders are being told travelling on Thursday night could be difficult.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all three counties.

"It's coming in overnight. That's when the heaviest snow is going to fall so the timing is pretty good," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The snowfall will begin about 7 p.m., with as much as 20 centimetres expected. There could be some areas where blowing snow is an issue.

Early forecasts had the snow continuing through Friday, but this has been revised. The current forecast is for flurries ending in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. It will remain windy throughout the day.