Up to 30 centimetres of snow predicted for parts of P.E.I. Sunday night

P.E.I. will see heavy snowfall and high winds Sunday night and Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all three counties, forecasting the most snow for Kings and Queens counties.

The forecast calls for 15-30 centimetres of snow in the central and eastern part of the province, with 10-20 centimetres expected in Prince County.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland said there could be local amounts topping 30 centimetres in parts of eastern P.E.I.

Snowfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for all three counties on P.E.I. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Scotland said that flurries will begin this evening, with the heaviest snow falling overnight into Monday morning, before tapering off to light snow then flurries for the afternoon.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow with gusts of 70 km/h or more possible overnight and Monday morning, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

The snow will be heaviest overnight and into Monday morning before tapering off. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Even as the wind eases Monday afternoon, it will still be gusty enough that blowing and drifting snow may still pose a problem, particularly for more exposed, rural areas.

The same winter storm is expected to hit Nova Scotia with 30-50 centimetres of snow and high winds.

