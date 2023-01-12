Snowfall warning issued for central, western P.E.I.

Central and western P.E.I. could see significant snowfall Friday, as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Queens and Prince counties early Thursday.

"The advisory calls for as much as 15 to 20 cm of snow on Friday morning, before switching to rain as a gusty south wind sees the temperature soar Friday afternoon," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Freezing rain is also possible during this transition from snow to rain."

Environment Canada also said the snowfall could make travel difficult and warned drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Kings County is expecting to see less snow, Scotland said.

The P.E.I. RCMP put out a Facebook post advising people to be prepared in advance.

The post included advice such as keeping the gas tank full, creating an emergency kit specifically for cold temperatures, and to not use a generator, barbecue or propane inside an enclosed area due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.