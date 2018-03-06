Snowfall warnings close schools across P.E.I.

Public schools on P.E.I. are closed with a winter storm expected to dump a significant amount of snow on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all three counties.

Environment Canada has dropped freezing rain from its forecast for P.E.I., but CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin believes that possibility remains.

"It's messy weather, and the transition between rain, freezing rain, and ice pellets is so hit or miss in a lot of areas," said Simpkin.

"The potential for freezing rain is going to be highest mid-morning and into the afternoon hours."

The snow is moving in from the west and expected to start in Prince County by 7 a.m. In some parts there will be a transition to ice pellets during the middle of the day, with more of that in central and eastern parts.

The forecast is calling for 15-25 centimetres before the snow stops falling Saturday morning.

It will be a difficult cleanup for the weekend, said Simpkin.

"The snow is going to be heavy," she said.

"It is going to be very challenging with that ice pellet mix and the potential for freezing rain."

Skies will clear Saturday afternoon, with a high of -7 C. It will be sunny Sunday with a high of 0 C.