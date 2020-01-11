Snowfall warning in effect for P.E.I.

Islanders can expect significant amounts of snow and ice on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

Mild weather will change to ice pellets overnight Saturday as temperatures drop rapidly once the wind changes to the north, the agency said. There is also a chance for freezing rain.

Ice pellets are expected to mix with or change to snow Sunday morning.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow and ice pellets can be expected, with up to 10 millimetres of rain.

Islanders are being urged to be cautious while out on the roads as road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly.

