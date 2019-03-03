Heaviest snow expected Monday afternoon on P.E.I.

P.E.I. could get up to 25 centimetres of snow on Monday, Environment Canada says.

Sunday morning, the national weather service issued a snowfall warning for the province

It said a low pressure system will approach from the southwest Sunday night and track across Nova Scotia later on Monday.

"Snow ahead of this system will begin over Prince Edward Island Monday morning and become heaviest in the afternoon before changing over to ice pellets and then possibly freezing rain in the evening," Environment Canada said.

"Precipitation will then taper to isolated flurries late Monday evening. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected."

(Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the "bull's eye"of the system appears to be southern New Brunswick and western P.E.I., where up to 30 cm of snow is possible.

SNOWFALL WARNING in effect. Snow arrives Monday morning and falls heavily through afternoon. The warning calls for 15-25 cm which is right in line with latest guidance. Some mixing with ice pellets is possible especially over eastern areas plus 40-70 km/h southeast to east winds. <a href="https://t.co/juH7R3L7fd">pic.twitter.com/juH7R3L7fd</a> —@JayScotland

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland is advising motorists to use caution.

"My main concerns for Monday include snow covered roads and blowing/drifting snow due to strong southeast to easterly winds from 40 to 70 kilometres an hour," he said, adding that local power outages are also possible.

