P.E.I. snowfall warning now includes Queens and Prince counties

Environment Canada has expanded its snowfall warning for Prince Edward Island to include Queens County.

Forecasters are now expecting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow in both Prince and Queens counties. Earlier forecasts had expected rain mixed into the snow in Queens would keep accumulations lower.

In Kings County a significant amount of rain is still expected with the snow. CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said in eastern parts the county the precipitation could be almost all rain.

SNOWFALL WARNING for Queens and Prince County with as much as 10-20 cm possible starting mid to late afternoon tapering off Wednesday morning. Lesser amounts east of Ch'town where a a wintry mix of snow and rain looks to keep totals lower (mostly rain over eastern Kings County). <a href="https://t.co/OEJA77GhbW">pic.twitter.com/OEJA77GhbW</a> —@JayScotland

"By the time we get just east of Charlottetown we'll see some warmer temperatures with this storm system just because the track of the storm system looks to move right across P.E.I.," said Scotland.

"When we have a fall storm, areas east of that low pressure centre will see warmer air and therefore the snow will be a little bit slushier, likely mixing with rain."

This system has a very sharp snow/rain line, he said, and any deviation in the track of the storm could significantly change snowfall amounts, bringing more to Charlottetown and parts of Kings County if it tracks east.

Snow starting early afternoon

In Charlottetown a mix of rain and snow is expected to start around 2 p.m., switching over to snow about 6 p.m. before changing back to a mix around midnight. That precipitation will continue into the morning.

The timing is similar in Summerside, but rain is not expected to mix in with the snow.

November is two thirds over, and with what is typically the coldest and snowiest time of the month yet to come P.E.I. has already seen a significant amount of wintery weather.

The average November at Charlottetown Airport sees 19.2 centimetres of snow and an average snow depth of one centimetre. On Tuesday morning the snow was 10 centimetres deep, and snowfall for the month had reached 27.1 centimetres.

More P.E.I. news