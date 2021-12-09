Some schools on P.E.I. delayed due to storm

Schools in the Bluefield, Charlottetown and Montague families are delayed one-hour Thursday morning due to poor visibility and road conditions after P.E.I.'s first significant snowfall of the season.

The Public Schools Branch says a further announcement regarding the schools will be made by 8 a.m.

Schools in western P.E.I., including the Kensington, Kinkora, Three Oaks, and Westisle families, will operate on their regular schedule.

Classes in the Morell and Souris families were previously cancelled due to COVID concerns.

All provincial civil service offices in Kings County are on a delayed opening until 10:30 a.m., with a further announcement by 9:30 am.

All provincial civil service offices in Queens County will open at 9 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Queens and Kings counties. It is forecasting total snowfall amounts to 10 to 15 centimetres, with winds expected to pick up.

Road conditions are poorest in Kings County, with heavy snow, and blowing snow causing poor visibility.

Most roads in the province are snow-covered with slippery areas. The only exception is west of Summerside, where there are fewer slippery patches.