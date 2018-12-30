Snowfall expected to hit P.E.I. on New Year's Day, says Environment Canada

Islanders will likely ring in the new year with snowfall on Jan. 1, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada on Sunday afternoon.

A low-pressure system travelling over the Great Lakes on New Year's Eve is expected to head eastward toward the Maritimes on New Year's Day, according to the national forecaster.

The Island will likely have early snowfall on Tuesday morning, with the most recent indicators showing that P.E.I. could see up to 15 centimetres of snow over parts of the province — causing messy travelling conditions.

The snow will likely taper into showers or drizzle on Tuesday afternoon before temperatures begin to climb above the freezing mark.

However, if the intensity of the system changes as it approaches the Maritimes, the amount of snow could change significantly, Environment Canada said.

