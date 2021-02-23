Snow leads to slow start for Tuesday on P.E.I.

A snowfall warning has ended in P.E.I.'s Prince County, but enough snow fell overnight across the province to close schools and delay the start of the work day for many.

The provincial government is delaying opening civil service offices, and UPEI and Holland College have delayed opening their campuses.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Prince County plow dispatchers say roads are snow-covered and slippery with poor visibility in some areas. Plows are out, and they are asking drivers to stay off the roads while they do their work.

Queens County is reporting snow-covered roads with poor visibility in blowing snow in some areas.

Blowing snow is also an issue in Kings County, with poor visibility. Dispatchers say roads are snow-covered, and the wind is quickly covering some roads again after plows pass. Some plows are being doubled up on those roads.

The wind is expected to remain blustery through to the late afternoon, at 20 km/h with gusts to 40. In Queens and Kings counties the snow is forecast to turn to showers by mid-morning, which could help keep the snow down.

